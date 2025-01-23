Antediluvian Rivers. Before the Flood. Lost Isles of Gold LIVE Series - Part 8.

Where were the Rivers that flowed out of Eden? This is a worldwide system. Why are they looking in places like Israel which fails quickly? Why are they ignoring what the passage says in Genesis 2 when it gives geography? Peter warned of this willing ignorance prevalent in modern scholarship. We can all test this. Check this out for yourself and prove all things. Yah Bless.





For our international books, go to:





OphirInstitute.com





For the full Rivers from Eden Series:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLru2qbCMGOi6Xt-ts2C1QVz-ZnAZxicWJ&si=OLfuuuMYIe9unc-S