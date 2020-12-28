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Update mRNA-Vaccination: Where Are The Valid Studies? Dr. Stefan Hockertz | First Published On November 28, 2020
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MIRRORED from Radio München
Is Corona still about our well-being? More and more people are questioning this because of the collateral damage to health alone is becoming overwhelming. A Sars-Cov-2 vaccination that has been promised makes us look again at this point: a technology that has never been approved before, a genetic intervention in humans, the so-called mRNA vaccination. About four months ago, the immunologist and toxicologist Prof. Stefan Hockertz was our interlocutor on this subject. At that time he was not at all well, he warned against a million times willful bodily harm by immature vaccines that have not been adequately tested according to our standard developed to this day. Today, for example, the companies Biontech and Curevac are promising their vaccination candidates very soon. What has Prof. Hockertz been able to find out to this day about the mechanisms of action, the study situation and the approval formalities? Now listen to an UPDATE on the corona vaccination. It starts very basically.
Dr. Stefan Hockertz was director and professor of the Institute for Experimental and Clinical Toxicology at the University Medical Center Hamburg Eppendorf from 2003 to theend of 2004. Before that, he was a member of the board of directors of the Fraunhofer Institute for Toxicology and Environmental Medicine in Hamburg from 1995 to 2002. From 1986 to 2001 he was a researcher at the Fraunhofer Society in Hanover. Hockertz completed his first training as a biologist in 1985. Prof. Stefan W. Hockertz is appointed eurotox-registered toxicologist. He is also Dr. rer. nat. in biology at the University of Hanover, qualified as a professor in toxicology and pharmacology at the University of Hamburg, and professor for molecular immunotoxicology at the University Medical Center Hamburg Eppendorf. Today he is managing partner of tpi consult GmbH, one of the leading toxicological and pharmacological technology consultancies in Europe.
First published in German on November 28, 2020
Translation and speaker: John JJ Jones
Interview: Eva Schmidt
The manuscript of the interview can be found on our website at: https://www.radiomuenchen.net/
#Corona #Covid19 #Hockertz #SarSCov2 #vaccination #mrna #validstudies #immunesystem #biontech #moderna #curevac #astrazeneca #toxicology #immunology #RadioMünchen
Radio München
https://www.radiomuenchen.net/
Is Corona still about our well-being? More and more people are questioning this because of the collateral damage to health alone is becoming overwhelming. A Sars-Cov-2 vaccination that has been promised makes us look again at this point: a technology that has never been approved before, a genetic intervention in humans, the so-called mRNA vaccination. About four months ago, the immunologist and toxicologist Prof. Stefan Hockertz was our interlocutor on this subject. At that time he was not at all well, he warned against a million times willful bodily harm by immature vaccines that have not been adequately tested according to our standard developed to this day. Today, for example, the companies Biontech and Curevac are promising their vaccination candidates very soon. What has Prof. Hockertz been able to find out to this day about the mechanisms of action, the study situation and the approval formalities? Now listen to an UPDATE on the corona vaccination. It starts very basically.
Dr. Stefan Hockertz was director and professor of the Institute for Experimental and Clinical Toxicology at the University Medical Center Hamburg Eppendorf from 2003 to theend of 2004. Before that, he was a member of the board of directors of the Fraunhofer Institute for Toxicology and Environmental Medicine in Hamburg from 1995 to 2002. From 1986 to 2001 he was a researcher at the Fraunhofer Society in Hanover. Hockertz completed his first training as a biologist in 1985. Prof. Stefan W. Hockertz is appointed eurotox-registered toxicologist. He is also Dr. rer. nat. in biology at the University of Hanover, qualified as a professor in toxicology and pharmacology at the University of Hamburg, and professor for molecular immunotoxicology at the University Medical Center Hamburg Eppendorf. Today he is managing partner of tpi consult GmbH, one of the leading toxicological and pharmacological technology consultancies in Europe.
First published in German on November 28, 2020
Translation and speaker: John JJ Jones
Interview: Eva Schmidt
The manuscript of the interview can be found on our website at: https://www.radiomuenchen.net/
#Corona #Covid19 #Hockertz #SarSCov2 #vaccination #mrna #validstudies #immunesystem #biontech #moderna #curevac #astrazeneca #toxicology #immunology #RadioMünchen
Radio München
https://www.radiomuenchen.net/
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