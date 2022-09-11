Where Did All The Ships Off Los Angeles Go?
What is Going on With Shipping?
412,990 views Sep 6, 2022 Where Did All The Ships Off Los Angeles Go? What's Going on With Shipping? September 6, 2022 In this episode, Sal Mercogliano - maritime historian at Campbell University and former merchant mariner - discusses the reduction of ship calls at the Port of Los Angeles and what does this mean for flow of cargo and goods to the United States and their associated freight rates. #supplychain #container #losangeles 00:00 Introduction & Port of LA Today 7:24 Why the Change 11:45 Where Did the Ships Go? 13:38 Freight Rates Please Support The Channel: YouTube Super Thanks https://www.patreon.com/wgowshipping Twitter: @mercoglianos Marine Traffic www.marinetraffic.com Port of Los Angeles: CARGO OPERATIONS DASHBOARD https://www.portoflosangeles.org/busi... Freightos Data https://fbx.freightos.com/
