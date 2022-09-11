Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Where Did All The Ships Off Los Angeles Go?
865 views
channel image
What is happening
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now
412,990 views Sep 6, 2022 Where Did All The Ships Off Los Angeles Go? What's Going on With Shipping? September 6, 2022 In this episode, Sal Mercogliano - maritime historian at Campbell University and former merchant mariner - discusses the reduction of ship calls at the Port of Los Angeles and what does this mean for flow of cargo and goods to the United States and their associated freight rates. #supplychain #container #losangeles 00:00 Introduction & Port of LA Today 7:24 Why the Change 11:45 Where Did the Ships Go? 13:38 Freight Rates Please Support The Channel: YouTube Super Thanks https://www.patreon.com/wgowshipping Twitter: @mercoglianos Marine Traffic www.marinetraffic.com Port of Los Angeles: CARGO OPERATIONS DASHBOARD https://www.portoflosangeles.org/busi... Freightos Data https://fbx.freightos.com/

Keywords
shippingshipslos angelescontainerssupplychaintrucking issuesfreight rateswhat is going on with shippingsal mercoglianomaritime historian

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket