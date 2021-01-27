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PSEC - ST-TNG Opening - The Final Shit [hd 720p]
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11 views • January 27, 2021
Many of our PSEC Episodes have an opening theme bumper. Every once in awhile, some of our PSEC Episodes are Star Trek Themed. So, this is the opening theme bumper that was created for when that happens.
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/dMIWWAWSmhzG/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1191247721206284288?referrer=psecdocumentary
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---ST-TNG-Opening---The-Final-Shit--hd-720p-:5?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
On BrandNewTube: unable to upload, for reasons unknown.
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdbtyz-psec-st-tng-opening-the-final-shit-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/zOA0qLA
On Brighteon:
On UGEtube:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/dMIWWAWSmhzG/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1191247721206284288?referrer=psecdocumentary
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---ST-TNG-Opening---The-Final-Shit--hd-720p-:5?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
On BrandNewTube: unable to upload, for reasons unknown.
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdbtyz-psec-st-tng-opening-the-final-shit-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/zOA0qLA
On Brighteon:
On UGEtube:
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