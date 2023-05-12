'ILLEGALS NOW GET FREE SMART PHONES DAH!

AMERICANS ARE THE DUMBEST PEOPLE ON THE PLANET. A PERSON WOULD HAVE TO BE INSANE TO PAY $1,200 FOR A SMART PHONE PLUS THE MONTHLY SERVICE AND THESE FREE LOADING ILLEGALS GET ALL THIS FOR FREE PLUS THE FREE DEBT CARD. YOUR TAX DOLLARS PAY FOR ALL OF IT DAH! DON'T FEAR! AMERICA IS GETTING READY TO COLLAPSE ANY DAY NOW. WHEN THESE ILLEGALS STOP GETTING THE FREE PERKS THEY'RE COMING AFTER YOU STUPID AMERICA...SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE IS YOU GIVE A DAMN...