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TAX $$ USED TO SWAB PEOPLE WITH CANCER CHEMICALS UNDER 5G TOWERS
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381 views • January 01, 2022
The government and big pharma multinational "health" conglomerates continue to coerce innocent, gullible people to have cancer causing swabs(mostly chinese made and saturated with carcinogen ethylene oxide)stuck up their noses causing brain damage and depositing nanotech tracking chemicals.
5G radiation towers are at most test sites. Dr. Lee Merritt and other experts have confirmed the towers emit radiation that blocks oxygen absorption(mimicing "covid"symptoms).
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California, Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
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Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
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5G radiation towers are at most test sites. Dr. Lee Merritt and other experts have confirmed the towers emit radiation that blocks oxygen absorption(mimicing "covid"symptoms).
Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube and brighteon.
Email [email protected] with newstips, VIP supporter mailing list and to pledge $ contributions to support more "groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency."
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
[email protected].
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
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