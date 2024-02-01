Create New Account
Nurturing Body, Mind, and Soul on the Path to Spiritual Awakening with Dr. Lynn Carey
Dr. Lynn Carey earned a doctorate in chiropractic and a bachelor's degree in nutrition from Life University. She owned a practice in Wilmington, Delaware, for eighteen years, and has traveled to Brazil and India. Dr. Carey loves empowering others to create their desired life of health, wealth, and perfect self-expression. Today, she stays busy pursuing her entrepreneurial dreams and homeschooling her teenage son.


Connect with Dr. Lynn

Website: https://www.creatingmydesiredlife.com/

IG: https://www.instagram.com/dr.lynncarey

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb6Rs983lFD7qQ-CKUrJQ4Q


Connect with Steve

Website: www.truthtalkwithsteve.com

Facebook: https://facebook.com/stevecloward1

YouTube: https://youtube.com/@stevecloward

Telegram: https://t.me/truthtalkwithsteve


