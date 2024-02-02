Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Preview to The Election Corruption of Blocking Ballot Access
channel image
What is happening
9193 Subscribers
Shop now
60 views
Published 17 hours ago


Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD

Feb 2, 2024
697 views • Feb 2, 2024

American Evangelical ‘Christian leaders’ neither serve Christ nor America. They serve Satan Netanyahu & brainwash 70M Americans to worship ZIONISM. However, true Christians are waking up to this fraud!” -Dr.SHIVA Shiva4President.com Full video: vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-the-election-corruption-of-blocking-ballot-access/


Keywords
biblechristiansjewszionismnetanyahu2024previewdr shiva ayyaduraimit phdelection corruptionsraeliblockingballot accessgandidate for president

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket