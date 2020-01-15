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The Place of safety - basic facts!
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177 views • January 15, 2020
In the last three decades various wrong ideas have arisen about the promised supernatural protection of the Christians who are characterized by brotherly love. In this message we have an outline of the most important biblical facts about the promised Place of safety. The awareness of promised supernatural protection should free us from errors regarding the protection of a part of the Church of God at the time of the coming Great Tribulation and the Day of the Lord.
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