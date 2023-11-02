Idaho Law Allows 14 year-olds to consent to Vaccination & Surgery! REPEAL IT!

🚨 URGENT CALL TO ACTION FOR PARENTS 🚨

Dear Parents,

Our children's well-being is at stake, and we need your help to protect them. Right now, there's a law in place that allows medical treatment for minors aged 14 years or older without parental consent. This law is putting our kids at risk because a minor does not possess the full capacity to give informed consent, especially when it comes to complex medical decisions with long-lasting consequences.

We believe it's time to make a change, to safeguard the health and future of our children. We must work together to repeal this law and ensure that all medical treatments for minors require informed parental consent.

Here's what you can do:

Contact your local legislators and demand their support for a bill that empowers parents to make informed decisions on behalf of their children.

Share this critical message with your friends, family, and community, urging them to join the cause.

Stay informed and engaged with advocacy groups and organizations dedicated to this cause. Your voice matters!

https://healthfreedomidaho.com/14-year-olds-to-consent-to-medical-treatment/

#ProtectOurChildren #RepealTheLaw #ParentalConsentMatters

Contact your legislators today and be the voice your child needs!