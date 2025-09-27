The Men Who Killed Kennedy (Pts. 6-9)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a detailed and chilling examination of the assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy, with emphasis on the discrepancies and inconsistencies in the government's official version of events.
It is a nine-part
exposé with credible witnesses, as well as damning film footage/audio clips
previously unavailable.
If it happened once, it can happen again. One look at today’s politics, we know that government cover-ups are alive and thriving.
(pt.6) The Truth Shall Set You Free
(pt.7) The Smoking Guns
(pt.8) The Love Affair
(pt.9) The Guilty Men
