The Men Who Killed Kennedy (Pts. 6-9)
10 views • 1 day ago

This is a detailed and chilling examination of the assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy, with emphasis on the discrepancies and inconsistencies in the government's official version of events.

It is a nine-part exposé with credible witnesses, as well as damning film footage/audio clips previously unavailable.
If it happened once, it can happen again. One look at today’s politics, we know that government cover-ups are alive and thriving.

corruptiondeep statepatsygovernment coverupsassassination of john f kennedy
(pt.6) The Truth Shall Set You Free

(pt.7) The Smoking Guns

(pt.8) The Love Affair

(pt.9) The Guilty Men

