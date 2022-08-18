The Holocaust Debate is a Thought Crime

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In 1994, Holocaust denial became a criminal offense under a general anti-incitement law. The law states that incitement, denial, approval of Nazism, trivialization or approval, in public or in an assembly, of actions of the National Socialist regime, is a criminal offense. The 1994 amendment increased the penalty to up to five years imprisonment.
Germany Doesn’t Tolerate Views of a 93-Year-Old Woman
https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/471447/Germany-doesn-t-tolerate-views-of-a-93-year-old-woman-Iran-s
Orginally published Published on Aug 11, 2015 - the late Maurice Herman (Morris108) in conversation with Joaquin Flores of FortRuss. I miss Morris' videos.
Mirrored with thanks to Historical Lies Exposed
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/historical-lies-exposed/
Source - MediaGiant