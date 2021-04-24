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【繁體中文字幕】真的去人口化！遠離已接種新冠疫苗者 (depopulation agenda in full swing warning do not come near vaxxed people)
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981 views • April 24, 2021
From this Bitchute mirror: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ivXWTuAmROnb/
Also see: http://www.truthunmasked.org/p/stay-away.html?m=1
Please visit and share https://yikmiu.info which is specially written for Hong Kong people
2019 was meant to wake you up, HKers.
Also see: http://www.truthunmasked.org/p/stay-away.html?m=1
Please visit and share https://yikmiu.info which is specially written for Hong Kong people
2019 was meant to wake you up, HKers.
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