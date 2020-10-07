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International Lawsuit Being Prepared Against The Corona Scam
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62 views • October 07, 2020
EXCELLENT VIDEO – FACTS OF COVID 19 SCAM –GERMAN LAW - CITING AMERICA'S CDC STATEMENT'S THAT THE COVID19 TESTS DON'T EXIST – YET AMERICA IS STILL SHUT DOWN BECAUSE OF FAUCI AND BIRX
PROVEN: PUBLIC DELIBERATELY LEAD INTO PANIC BY POLITICIANS AND MEDIA WITH VIRUS HYSTERIA
PROVEN: PUBLIC DELIBERATELY LEAD INTO PANIC BY POLITICIANS AND MEDIA WITH VIRUS HYSTERIA
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