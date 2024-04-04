Create New Account
Covid Narrative & mRNA Vaccines in TOTAL COLLAPSE”
RED PILLED
Published 18 hours ago

 The Covid scamdemic exposed - A pandemic of PCR tests is all


Covid Narrative & mRNA Vaccines in TOTAL COLLAPSE”

“Ladies & Gentleman we’ve had some dark years”

“Mortality has only increased since 2021”

“2020 hospital occupancy was at an all time low”

“No more severe respiratory illnesses than usual in 2020 & 2021”

“And literally anyone questioned the methods were labelled as a conspiracist”


Listen to Dr. Professor Stefan Homburg’s viral video continuing to expose the Global Orchestrated Covid Scam.

Keywords
vaccinespandemiccovidpcr testscamdemicprofessor stefan homburg

