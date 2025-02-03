Trump, 9-11 and I, Pet Goat II - Do you see what I see?

Beginning with George Washington, Donald J. Trump is the 45th and the 47th President of the United States. His display of these numbers resolves to 9-11 because 4+5 = 9 and 4+7 = 11. Is there a message in that, somehow? Curious minds want to know!





The viral video production, I, Pet Goat II features the date of 9-11-01 in ways that are both obvious and subtle. There's a sequence that cryptically but yet redundantly identifies Donald Trump. Just a Fun Fact, or something more? If you see what I see, it's worth keeping in mind.





Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/Trump911IPG.mp4





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





Follow me on X @BobSchlenkerTOS





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub





The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com