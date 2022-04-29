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Over 17,000 Physicians and Scientists Agree: "There Is No Medical Emergency" - Dr. Robert Malone Clip
"There is no reason to have this illegal, inappropriate declaration of emergency that has been used to suspend the Constitution and justify things like the Department of Homeland Security calling people like me a domestic terrorist because we're speaking the truth."
Full Video: https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-cdc-got-caught-hiding-data-vaccination-might-increase-risk-of-omicron-infection-dr-robert-malone_4318005.html?utm_source=ai&;utm_medium=search