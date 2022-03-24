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Nick Fuentes talks about the lead up to January 6th.
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0 view • March 24, 2022
This is a 22 minute clip from Nick Fuentes 01/07/2022 live stream. Where he talks about the 5 years leading up to January 6 protest in WA DC and he lays out all the ways that the presidential election was stolen.
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