🚩 Trump Says China is 'Building an Army From Within' Inside the United States
Published 19 hours ago

🚩 Trump Says China is 'Building an Army From Within' Inside the United States "They're probably building an army from within. I mean, you look at what's happening. They're very healthy young men for the most part and it's up to over 30,000 now, that's a lot of people.

It's up to over 30,000...I mean these are young, healthy people and they are building an army."


FULL interview:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWiDCbtDE-Y


human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

