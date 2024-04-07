🚩 Trump Says China is 'Building an Army From Within' Inside the United States "They're probably building an army from within. I mean, you look at what's happening. They're very healthy young men for the most part and it's up to over 30,000 now, that's a lot of people.

It's up to over 30,000...I mean these are young, healthy people and they are building an army."





FULL interview:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWiDCbtDE-Y



