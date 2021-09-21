Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Patient Did It (ARCHIVED Radio Show 03.18.14)

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The show's topic is The Patient Did it.
Dr Daniels reviews a case of attempted medical homicide, the media cover up of the attempted murder and how the patient was blamed. Tune in and see a murder in progress. Don't let it happen to you.
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