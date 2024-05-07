The metal chain and the tumor in his leg prevented him from moving more than two meters

Pitiful Animal





Jordan's family tied and hid him in their yard for years.

The short metal chain prevented him from moving more than two meters in any direction.

He was not allowed to walk. He was not allowed to have feelings.

He slept among the trash and broken bottles.

And when he was fed, it was always stale bread and leftover bones.

We were deeply saddened by the plight of our poor dog.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

