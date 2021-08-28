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Communism – a child of high finance!
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14 views • August 28, 2021
Communists as well as non-communists should understand that communism is a child of high finance. It is nothing more than their strategic weapon, with which they wreck their main opponent. Discover in this documentary what communism is aiming at and who its opponents are.
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