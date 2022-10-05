Situation Update, Oct 5, 2022 - American Medical Association demands DOJ prosecute journalists who oppose surgical child MUTILATIONS

0:00 Radical Leftists

18:02 Climate change

32:20 Food Crisis

1:06:18 Finance





- The AMA demands DOJ prosecute anyone who opposes surgical child mutilations

- Outrageous escalation of MEDICAL DICTATORSHIP that exploits children for profit

- Leftists demand ALL opposing views be censored on climate, covid, elections, trans, etc.

- Berkeley law students demand "NO JEW ZONES" where Jews are banned

- Left-wing UK nurse says conservatives should be left to DIE

- Migrants enjoy 5-star cruise ship in Netherlands while citizens starve

- Federal Reserve rolling out social credit scoring pilot project to enslave everyone

- Planterra to shut down its entire fake meat operation

- "Slow Food" activists demand global mass starvation and famine

- Radical Left is at WAR with the sky, the oceans, the sun and the elements

- 60% of Americans now living paycheck to paycheck

- Kiyosaki tells listeners to keep buying gold and silver even as it gets cheaper

- Total collapse of the power grid in Bangladesh







For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/