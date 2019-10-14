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Patrick Wood on 5G, global control and freedom
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336 views • October 14, 2019
what an excellent talk.
Patrick shares with us his research based knowledge regarding technocracy, AI, 5G and global control, planned decades ago, and what can we the people do about it.
Patrick Wood's website - https://www.technocracy.news/
about Patrick - https://www.technocracy.news/about/
Patrick shares with us his research based knowledge regarding technocracy, AI, 5G and global control, planned decades ago, and what can we the people do about it.
Patrick Wood's website - https://www.technocracy.news/
about Patrick - https://www.technocracy.news/about/
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