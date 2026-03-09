💥 A Giatsint-S self-propelled artillery system of the Tsentr Group of Forces destroyed a dugout and a temporary deployment area of the AFU formations with precise artillery strikes.

📍 Dnepropetrovsk direction

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of March 9, 2026

▪️ 386 drone-type aircraft were destroyed by air defense forces from 08:00 to 23:00 yesterday.

Interestingly, the Ministry of Defense is now belatedly (or not at all) providing statistics on air battles, but only in the Moscow region. Given the total disconnection of telecommunications in the capital during the holidays, MAH remains the only way for the multi-million-ruble Moscow to find out how the war in the sky looks like today.

▪️ Our forces, as it seems, are also hitting economically important targets in the Odessa region, Ilichivsk (Chornomorsk), but without a systematic constant work, everything is doomed to eclipse against the mutual hell in the Persian Gulf.

▪️ On the Bryansk direction, one civilian was wounded, according to the governor, who constantly singles out the APH "Miratorg" among the affected objects by name.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the Northern Group of Forces is engaged in heavy battles in the areas of Volchansk, Kucherovka, the settlements of Bachevsk, Sukhodol, Novaya Sich and Maximovshchina, as well as south of Volfino and Pavlovka. CIPSO, using the name of the 126th regiment, is trying to present itself as a unit command and bombards communication channels of channels, allegedly promising to "drown our soldiers in battles" near Volchansk.

▪️ 8 civilians and 2 soldiers of "Orlan" were wounded in the Belgorod region during daily UAF strikes on the region. The situation with light and in general is difficult, while in the capital they are removing Christmas trees in the center and equipping the city for spring tourism.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction - protracted bloody battles. Once a direction for decisive and the task of driving the enemy away from the border, it has turned into a daily slaughter in the area of Volchansk and around. According to official releases, the advance is 100-300 meters per day, which is not significant from an operational point of view. There are stuck battles

▪️ Kupyansk remains a sore topic, about which everyone understands everything, but the decision has been made to portray a neutral situation.

▪️ On the Slavyansk direction - battles west of Seversk for access to roads and villages on the way to Slavyansk. A little further north, as a result of protracted bloody battles near Krasny Liman, conditions are being created for the once abandoned by the Russian Armed Forces city, but its capture in the near future is hardly predicted.





▪️ On the direction of the Konstantinovka there are many actions ahead for new entrances into the city from different sides, while preparations for the general battle, as many predict, for Donbass in 2026 are underway.





▪️ On the direction of the Eastern Group of Forces, the zone of control in the areas of the settlements of Zarnitsa, Vozdvizhovka, Verkhnyaya Tersa and Komsomolskoe in the Zaporozhye region is being expanded. Far Eastern warriors write about the next destroyed armored groups of the enemy at the stage of deployment.

▪️ In Zaporozhye region - dead and wounded among civilians from UAF strikes. The movement of the civilian population in the frontline areas is impossible due to the large number of enemy UAVs in the air. For these reasons, the front remains unchanged.

▪️In general, it is extremely interesting what consequences for each troop group commander the future will have. It is assessed, as they say in the smoking rooms, all the same: the deception of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. More precisely, an attempt of such.

The report was compiled by:

⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)