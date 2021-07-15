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Call: Be Prepared! How to Handle These Door to Door 'Salesmen'... [14.07.2021]
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240 views • July 15, 2021
TheeRealScooby - 11 hours ago: If these people have the shot then they should not be wearing a mask. They’re immune right?
19,143 Views Jul 14, 2021
A Call for an Uprising
83.4k Subscribers
https://youtu.be/paFXoPdKL5g
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=paFXoPdKL5g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
19,143 Views Jul 14, 2021
A Call for an Uprising
83.4k Subscribers
https://youtu.be/paFXoPdKL5g
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=paFXoPdKL5g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
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