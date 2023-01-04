BREAKING: McCarthy Loses 3rd Round of House Speaker Votes 1/3/23

Tensions were high today as House Republicans went to a third vote for house speaker before adjourning until tomorrow at noon. The last time vote for Speaker went to a second round of voting was 1923 when the House went for 9 rounds. Kevin McCarthy has been trying to make deals with House Freedom Caucus members but their demands have gone unmet. Matt Gaetz leads the charge to oust McCarthy from leadership and see the gavel go to someone more worthy.





