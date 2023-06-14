Push Back Against [Woke] Corporatocracy

* What isn’t futile? Where can we actually make a difference?

* If your worldview begins with Christianity, futility and hopelessness is not an option.

* Mass protests/boycotts are not the answer.

* Look at where you have pressure points.

* We are losing a country here; we live in a fully post-Christian era.

* We have very limited power — so it’s about being strategic in the ways that you use it.

Vote with your feet as well as your wallet.





The full episode is linked below.





Steve Deace Show | 23 May 2023

https://rumble.com/v2pnk43-its-time-to-use-pressure-points-against-the-groomers-guest-jaco-booyens-523.html

