Push Back Against [Woke] Corporatocracy
* What isn’t futile? Where can we actually make a difference?
* If your worldview begins with Christianity, futility and hopelessness is not an option.
* Mass protests/boycotts are not the answer.
* Look at where you have pressure points.
* We are losing a country here; we live in a fully post-Christian era.
* We have very limited power — so it’s about being strategic in the ways that you use it.
* Vote with your feet as well as your wallet.
The full episode is linked below.
Steve Deace Show | 23 May 2023
https://rumble.com/v2pnk43-its-time-to-use-pressure-points-against-the-groomers-guest-jaco-booyens-523.html
