Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The proposed W.H.O. pandemic treaty, explained by David Martin, PhD
channel image
The Prisoner
9031 Subscribers
Shop now
344 views
Published Wednesday

The proposed W.H.O. Pandemic Treaty would allow the W.H.O. to declare an emergency and suspend all of your rights without any evidence of an emergency.

A 3:21 minute video clip from this interview is posted on "X" here:

https://twitter.com/Truth_InMedia/status/1769785751237992907

The full 13:30 minute interview is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v4ij1mi-dr-david-martin-who-pandemic-treaty.html

. . .

Description below copied from "Truth In Media"'s tweet:

Dr. David Martin: The WHO Pandemic Treaty would allow the WHO to suspend all civil liberties “by a capricious determination that there’s a public health emergency”.

“The minute that happens, there are no rights.”

In an interview with The Epoch Times’ Roman Balmakov, Martin goes on to explain how the WHO—unlike any global other organization—is free from legal liability in perpetuity.

“These things are set up to be terror campaigns to modify the public’s willingness to give up their liberties.”

Mirrored - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
whodavid martin phdpandemic treaty

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket