The proposed W.H.O. pandemic treaty, explained by David Martin, PhD

The proposed W.H.O. Pandemic Treaty would allow the W.H.O. to declare an emergency and suspend all of your rights without any evidence of an emergency.

A 3:21 minute video clip from this interview is posted on "X" here:

https://twitter.com/Truth_InMedia/status/1769785751237992907

The full 13:30 minute interview is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v4ij1mi-dr-david-martin-who-pandemic-treaty.html

Description below copied from "Truth In Media"'s tweet:

Dr. David Martin: The WHO Pandemic Treaty would allow the WHO to suspend all civil liberties “by a capricious determination that there’s a public health emergency”.

“The minute that happens, there are no rights.”

In an interview with The Epoch Times’ Roman Balmakov, Martin goes on to explain how the WHO—unlike any global other organization—is free from legal liability in perpetuity.

“These things are set up to be terror campaigns to modify the public’s willingness to give up their liberties.”

