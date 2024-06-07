CDC元所長：プランデミック認める

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
レッドフィールド元CDC所長 驚くべき事実を認める。 - 不都合なワクチン統計公表を意図的に中止 - コロナ後遺症はワクチン後遺症である - ワクチンのスパイク蛋白質には毒性がある
https://x.com/ShortShort_News/status/1798652256587600121 https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1798421056941601194
イギリスの大手新聞テレグラフ新聞が、超過死亡とワクチンについて報道しました
https://x.com/MakisMD/status/1798291822164291852
https://makismd.substack.com/p/excess-deaths-hits-the-mainstream
救急救命士ハリー・フィッシャー氏は、コロナワクチンは危険なだけでなく、COVIDによる死亡者数も間違っている。世間に公開されたデータはすべて嘘であると述べました
https://x.com/yupu10084747/status/1792118789661937962
１９７２年
https://x.com/GyTOGf3RTanlp98/status/1798721969464156327
https://www.brighteon.com/a01fb9a6-bb6f-436e-9d8c-97225600aa6d