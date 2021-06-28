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An Introduction to Demons Through Drugs
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33 views • June 28, 2021
More about apostasy: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/apostasy
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Apostasy Update # 22
The term used in the New Testament in Greek is pharmakeia, which has to do with the administering of drugs, and from which we get our English word pharmacy. And one of the reasons I want to revisit sorcery and the Bible’s claim that the use of drugs will be common place in the end times has to do with the recent US election. Bills were passed in a number of states legalizing the use of marijuana for medical purposes and for recreation.
Now, here’s a quote from a very recent Gallup Poll: “Seven in ten Americans support marijuana legalization. The release of the survey results comes one week after voters in five states approved initiatives to legalize cannabis for medical or recreational purposes. That includes reform wins in traditionally conservative states such as Montana and South Dakota. Majorities of most demographic subgroups of Americans support legalizing marijuana, including by age, by gender, by education, and household income. Gallup, which conducted the survey of 1,035 adults from September 30 to October 15, said, ‘The chief supporters are males, young people between 18-29, college grads, and those whose incomes are $100,000 or more. Only slightly more than half of those who attend church,’” according to the survey, “’slightly more than half who attend church on a weekly basis don’t support drug legalization.’” It’s the same for those who call themselves conservatives: 49 percent. All others are in the 80 percent category in support of marijuana legalization.
GAME OF GODS
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b92908-game-of-gods-38811
AMERICAN: THE SORCERER'S NEW APPRENTICE:
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60699-america-the-sorcerer-s-new-apprentice-36679
CHRISTIANITY AND ANTI-CHRISTIANITY IN THEIR FINAL CONFLICT
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b80186-christianity-and-anti-christianity-in-their-final-conflict-37799
Buy the books: https://www.thebereancall.org/apostasy-update
Stay in touch: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Apostasy Update # 22
The term used in the New Testament in Greek is pharmakeia, which has to do with the administering of drugs, and from which we get our English word pharmacy. And one of the reasons I want to revisit sorcery and the Bible’s claim that the use of drugs will be common place in the end times has to do with the recent US election. Bills were passed in a number of states legalizing the use of marijuana for medical purposes and for recreation.
Now, here’s a quote from a very recent Gallup Poll: “Seven in ten Americans support marijuana legalization. The release of the survey results comes one week after voters in five states approved initiatives to legalize cannabis for medical or recreational purposes. That includes reform wins in traditionally conservative states such as Montana and South Dakota. Majorities of most demographic subgroups of Americans support legalizing marijuana, including by age, by gender, by education, and household income. Gallup, which conducted the survey of 1,035 adults from September 30 to October 15, said, ‘The chief supporters are males, young people between 18-29, college grads, and those whose incomes are $100,000 or more. Only slightly more than half of those who attend church,’” according to the survey, “’slightly more than half who attend church on a weekly basis don’t support drug legalization.’” It’s the same for those who call themselves conservatives: 49 percent. All others are in the 80 percent category in support of marijuana legalization.
GAME OF GODS
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b92908-game-of-gods-38811
AMERICAN: THE SORCERER'S NEW APPRENTICE:
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60699-america-the-sorcerer-s-new-apprentice-36679
CHRISTIANITY AND ANTI-CHRISTIANITY IN THEIR FINAL CONFLICT
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b80186-christianity-and-anti-christianity-in-their-final-conflict-37799
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