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(Video 8) Psychiatric Drugs Do More Harm Than Good” Robert Whitaker on ADHD Copenhagen September 16, 2015
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15 views • March 02, 2020
(see also PSYCHIATRIC DRUGS ARE MORE DANGEROUS THAN YOU EVER IMAGINED BY PETER R. BREGGIN M.D.https://www.bitchute.com/video/Nv4Ww6AyPfVN/)
In the uploaded video here Peter Gøtzsche of the Cochrane Centre in Copenhagen arranged this conference uncovering what the scientific literature reveals about the effects of psychiatric medication. Those lectures are followed by real world accounts.
See also Brighteon channel 'Vaccines and Vaccination'
https://www.brighteon.com/browse/channels/evanesenceofgood
and videos 9 - 15 on this channel on vaccinations
Part 1 with Robert Whitaker: Our Psychiatric Epidemic – A Historical Overview.
Full Conference speakers at
https://www.mentalhealthexcellence.org/psychiatric-drugs-do-more-harm-than-good/
In the uploaded video here Peter Gøtzsche of the Cochrane Centre in Copenhagen arranged this conference uncovering what the scientific literature reveals about the effects of psychiatric medication. Those lectures are followed by real world accounts.
See also Brighteon channel 'Vaccines and Vaccination'
https://www.brighteon.com/browse/channels/evanesenceofgood
and videos 9 - 15 on this channel on vaccinations
Part 1 with Robert Whitaker: Our Psychiatric Epidemic – A Historical Overview.
Full Conference speakers at
https://www.mentalhealthexcellence.org/psychiatric-drugs-do-more-harm-than-good/
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