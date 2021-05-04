© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ND GOVERNOR OVERRULED ON MASK MANDATES
Follow
9
Share
Report
461 views • May 04, 2021
ND GOVERNOR OVERRULED ON MASK MANDATES
North Dakota Representative, Jeff Hoverson, authored a bill to outlaw state mask mandates which made it through the Senate only to be vetoed by the Governor. Del speaks to this brave government official about the good news that is bringing this bill back to life and why freedom and liberty are the real way out of this pandemic.
#JeffHoverson #NorthDakota #TakeYourMaskOff #MaskMandates #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: May 4, 2021
North Dakota Representative, Jeff Hoverson, authored a bill to outlaw state mask mandates which made it through the Senate only to be vetoed by the Governor. Del speaks to this brave government official about the good news that is bringing this bill back to life and why freedom and liberty are the real way out of this pandemic.
#JeffHoverson #NorthDakota #TakeYourMaskOff #MaskMandates #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: May 4, 2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.