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ולדימיר זלנקו, ישראל, ומלחמת העולם השלישית| ולדימיר זלנקו, ישראל, ומלחמת העולם השלישית
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73 views • September 12, 2021
רופא המשפחה בעל שם עולמי, ד"ר ולדימיר זלנקו מתעמת עם פאנל רבנים יהודים, ולוקח אותם לבית הספר של החיסון נגד קוביד -19, ומגדיר אותו כ"חיסון רעיל קטלני ".
World-renowned family physician, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, confronts a panel of Jewish rabbis, taking them to the Cubid-19 vaccine school, defining it as a "poisoned death shot."
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אנא בקר באתר האינטרנט שלנו כדי לצפות בסרטון זה בשפות רבות ושונות ותוכן נוסף.
ולדימיר זלנקו, ישראל ומלחמת העולם השלישית
https://www.cristoverdad.com/iw/vladimir-zelenco-los-judios-y-la-tercera-guerra-mundial/
מה יש בחיסון: המרכיבים, חלקים 1-4
https://www.cristoverdad.com/iw/lo-que-hay-en-la-vacuna-los-ingredientes-parte-1/
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Please visit our website to watch this video many different languages and for more content.
Vladimir Zelenco, ISRAEL, And The Third World War
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/vladimir-zelenco-los-judios-y-la-tercera-guerra-mundial/
What's in the Vaccine: THE INGREDIENTS, Parts 1-4
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/what-is-in-the-vaccine-the-ingredients-part-1/
World-renowned family physician, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, confronts a panel of Jewish rabbis, taking them to the Cubid-19 vaccine school, defining it as a "poisoned death shot."
----------
אנא בקר באתר האינטרנט שלנו כדי לצפות בסרטון זה בשפות רבות ושונות ותוכן נוסף.
ולדימיר זלנקו, ישראל ומלחמת העולם השלישית
https://www.cristoverdad.com/iw/vladimir-zelenco-los-judios-y-la-tercera-guerra-mundial/
מה יש בחיסון: המרכיבים, חלקים 1-4
https://www.cristoverdad.com/iw/lo-que-hay-en-la-vacuna-los-ingredientes-parte-1/
----------
Please visit our website to watch this video many different languages and for more content.
Vladimir Zelenco, ISRAEL, And The Third World War
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/vladimir-zelenco-los-judios-y-la-tercera-guerra-mundial/
What's in the Vaccine: THE INGREDIENTS, Parts 1-4
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/what-is-in-the-vaccine-the-ingredients-part-1/
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