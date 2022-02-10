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Dr. Kevin Stillwagon presents February 10, 2022 in Clearwater, Florida
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147 views • February 13, 2022
Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (http://rumble.com/KevinStillwagon and [email protected]) is a retired chiropractor and airline captain as well as a science communicator. He retired from Delta Airlines rather than be compelled to wear a mask. His presentation was February 10, 2022 at the weekly meeting of MAFA (Make Americans Free Again), Florida Chapter (http://MAFA-FL.com), emceed by Yvette Gaugh, State Leader of the Florida Chapter of MAFA and Health Freedom Leader of Community Patriots Pinellas County.
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Dr. Stillwagon's presentation with the same slides: Innate Immunity and the Variability of Adverse Reactions PowerPoint: https://rumble.com/vuwq71-innate-immunity-and-the-variability-of-adverse-reactions-powerpoint.html
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Dr. Stillwagon was a guest on August 24 and November 9, 2021 and Yvette Gaugh was a guest on February 1, 2022 on Liberation Station Radio Show with Chris Steiner (http://TheLiberationStation.com), who recorded and edited this video.
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Liberation Station Radio Show with Chris Steiner (http://TheLiberationStation.com) is live Tuesday, 8:00 to 10:00 PM EST on the TAN Talk Network (http://TanTalk1340.com) with six Florida stations:
► Clearwater: WTAN 1340 AM and 106.1 FM
► Dade City: WDCF 1350 AM and 102.3 FM
► Zephyrhills: WZHR 1400 AM and 104.3 FM
Watch and listen live:
► All listening and viewing options are on the Listen/Archives Page (http://TheLiberationStation.com/ListenArchives), along with chat room (http://liberationstation.chatango.com).
► http://facebook.com/WeAreChange.Tampa
► Best quality audio is posted right after the show at http://internetradiopros.com/liberationstation.
Call in:
► 727-441-3000
► Toll free at 866-826-1340 (866-TAN-1340)
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The RBN Sunday Web Edition is live 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM EST on Republic Broadcasting Network (http://RepublicBroadcasting.org)
Watch and listen live:
► All Republic Broadcasting Network listening options: http://RepublicBroadcasting.org/listen-live
► http://facebook.com/WeAreChange.Tampa
► More listening and viewing options are on the Listen/Archives Page (http://TheLiberationStation.com/ListenArchives), along with chat room (http://liberationstation.chatango.com).
► Best quality audio is archived soon after the show at http://RepublicBroadcastingArchives.org/category/Chris-Steiner .
Call in:
► 512-248-8252
► Toll free at 800-313-9443
Please help keep the show going and growing to more days each week by donating at http://TheLiberationStation.com/Donate, for a healthier, more peaceful future.
════════════════════════════════════
Dr. Stillwagon's presentation with the same slides: Innate Immunity and the Variability of Adverse Reactions PowerPoint: https://rumble.com/vuwq71-innate-immunity-and-the-variability-of-adverse-reactions-powerpoint.html
════════════════════════════════════
Dr. Stillwagon was a guest on August 24 and November 9, 2021 and Yvette Gaugh was a guest on February 1, 2022 on Liberation Station Radio Show with Chris Steiner (http://TheLiberationStation.com), who recorded and edited this video.
════════════════════════════════════
Liberation Station Radio Show with Chris Steiner (http://TheLiberationStation.com) is live Tuesday, 8:00 to 10:00 PM EST on the TAN Talk Network (http://TanTalk1340.com) with six Florida stations:
► Clearwater: WTAN 1340 AM and 106.1 FM
► Dade City: WDCF 1350 AM and 102.3 FM
► Zephyrhills: WZHR 1400 AM and 104.3 FM
Watch and listen live:
► All listening and viewing options are on the Listen/Archives Page (http://TheLiberationStation.com/ListenArchives), along with chat room (http://liberationstation.chatango.com).
► http://facebook.com/WeAreChange.Tampa
► Best quality audio is posted right after the show at http://internetradiopros.com/liberationstation.
Call in:
► 727-441-3000
► Toll free at 866-826-1340 (866-TAN-1340)
════════════════════════════════════
The RBN Sunday Web Edition is live 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM EST on Republic Broadcasting Network (http://RepublicBroadcasting.org)
Watch and listen live:
► All Republic Broadcasting Network listening options: http://RepublicBroadcasting.org/listen-live
► http://facebook.com/WeAreChange.Tampa
► More listening and viewing options are on the Listen/Archives Page (http://TheLiberationStation.com/ListenArchives), along with chat room (http://liberationstation.chatango.com).
► Best quality audio is archived soon after the show at http://RepublicBroadcastingArchives.org/category/Chris-Steiner .
Call in:
► 512-248-8252
► Toll free at 800-313-9443
Please help keep the show going and growing to more days each week by donating at http://TheLiberationStation.com/Donate, for a healthier, more peaceful future.
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