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Odd Squad Conspiracy Club (Electile Dysfunction, UFOs, False Flags, Depopulation, etc)
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51 views • December 29, 2020
Odd Squad Conspiracy Club members discuss controversial topics such as Trump/Biden electile dysfunction, UFOs/aliens/ETs/Galactic Federation, false flags (Nashville?), covid/corona virus/vaccines, Global Reset, global warming/solar dimming, depopulation agenda, and more news, politics, current events.
Recorded 12 28 2020 (Happy New Year!)
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA (aka Tina Foster) is an attorney (WA) and author at Auriga Books, LLC. Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com and leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com. Website: cynthiahodges.com.
Michael W. Hall is the Paranormal Lawyer and President of UFOiTeam.
Margaret Bartley is the President of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Susan (Miss Marple) is a false-flag/conspiracy researcher, as is Emily.
* Additional Resources:
"Election 2020: Pres. Trump's Duty to Restore a Republican Form of Government"
https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2020/11/the-2020-election-pres-trumps-duty-to.html
Vaccines and the NWO Depopulation Agenda (Parts 1 & 2)
https://plasticmacca.blogspot.com/2017/09/vaccines-and-nwo-depopulation-agenda.html
* RE: the video Emily was talking about w/ Pattie Brassard -
Pattie claims that Antifa is a part of the Nazis, but that is not correct. Antifa is a part of the Communist Party of Germany - KPD.
Legal Disclaimer: No statements written or oral constitute legal or medical advice.
Recorded 12 28 2020 (Happy New Year!)
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA (aka Tina Foster) is an attorney (WA) and author at Auriga Books, LLC. Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com and leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com. Website: cynthiahodges.com.
Michael W. Hall is the Paranormal Lawyer and President of UFOiTeam.
Margaret Bartley is the President of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Susan (Miss Marple) is a false-flag/conspiracy researcher, as is Emily.
* Additional Resources:
"Election 2020: Pres. Trump's Duty to Restore a Republican Form of Government"
https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2020/11/the-2020-election-pres-trumps-duty-to.html
Vaccines and the NWO Depopulation Agenda (Parts 1 & 2)
https://plasticmacca.blogspot.com/2017/09/vaccines-and-nwo-depopulation-agenda.html
* RE: the video Emily was talking about w/ Pattie Brassard -
Pattie claims that Antifa is a part of the Nazis, but that is not correct. Antifa is a part of the Communist Party of Germany - KPD.
Legal Disclaimer: No statements written or oral constitute legal or medical advice.
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