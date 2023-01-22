Part Man, Part Animal and The Day of Christ (Pastor Charles Lawson)

Published Jan 22nd, 2023 Streamed Jan 15th, 2023

https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/ http://pastorcharleslawson.org/ Albeit we differ on the timing of the Rapture... Lawson is a very devout man of GOD and I like his material & the way presented.__Ezek34





Sunday (Morning) Preaching: Jan 15 2023





How Important Is the Distinction Between the Day of the Lord and the Day of Christ! A Concise List of Eight Things That Particularly Set Man Apart From Animals (Maybe Spirit Beings, Too). The Mounting Evidence That Satan's Plan to Destroy Mankind By Destroying the Image of God in You--Making People into Something That Is Not Made in the Image of God.

Scripture: II Thessalonians 2:1-7