Part Man, Part Animal and The Day of Christ (Pastor Charles Lawson)
Ezekiel34
Published Yesterday
Published Jan 22nd, 2023                                                                                                      Streamed Jan 15th, 2023

Published Jan 22nd, 2023                                                                                                      Streamed Jan 15th, 2023

https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34                                                                         https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/                                                  http://pastorcharleslawson.org/                                                                                      Albeit we differ on the timing of the Rapture... Lawson is a very devout man of GOD and I like his material & the way presented.__Ezek34


Sunday (Morning) Preaching: Jan 15 2023


How Important Is the Distinction Between the Day of the Lord and the Day of Christ! A Concise List of Eight Things That Particularly Set Man Apart From Animals (Maybe Spirit Beings, Too). The Mounting Evidence That Satan's Plan to Destroy Mankind By Destroying the Image of God in You--Making People into Something That Is Not Made in the Image of God.

Scripture: II Thessalonians 2:1-7

prophecybiblicalcharles lawsonchimerasdna mixingezek34 rumble

