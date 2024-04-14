EMF Protection 100% Linen Microwave Wireless Radiation Shielding Hood Part 2 - Watch How it Works!

Purchase the 100% Pure Linen Shielding Hood Here:

https://emf-protection.us/emf-protection-store/#!/100-Pure-Linen-Microwave-Shielding-Hood-for-Full-Protection-of-Head-and-Neck-Soft-Comfortable-Extremely-High-Shielding-Capacity/p/647117138/category=167081832

Sorry for the bad video, I just don't care to learn how to do fancy videos and editing, too time consuming. However, you will get the idea when you see just how much reduction of wireless radiation you get when the head is inside the Linen Shielding Hood.





I just got finished designing one of the best products I have ever made. Most people know that linen (flax) is one of the healthiest and healing fabrics you can wear on the body. I went all out on expense and created a 100% pure linen shielding hood, with linen fabric inner and outer layers and 100% silver fiber shielding in between the layers. If you don't mind me saying this is a fabulous design!





- Pure, high quality linen inner and outer layers. Extremely high capacity shielding effectiveness with 100% silver fiber shielding fabric as the middle layer (not touching the body). Full Protection for the head and neck. Comfortable and lightweight.





- 100% silver fiber shielding fabric as middle layer, rated at 99.9919% effective shielding capacity even up into the 40 Gigahertz range (5G)! The inner silver shielding fabric is sewn throughout the entire hood for protecting the head and neck.





- Protects head and neck from microwave/wireless radiation from WiFi, routers, cell towers, mobile and cordless phones. Will shield effectively all the way up into the 5G frequency range.





- Purposely designed without any obnoxious logos or labels on the product. Thus, nobody knows what you are wearing and that you are an EMF protection secret agent.





- Shielding effectiveness tested from 30 Megahertz at 99.9986% (65.3dB) effective shielding, all the way up to 40 Gigaherzt at 99.9919% (60.7dB) shielding effectiveness.





- Unisex.





- The ultimate 'matrix' clothing for surviving and thriving in

wireless saturated cities, shopping, travel, general outdoor wear.





EMF Safety Zone Website: www.emfsafetyzone.com

EMF Protection, Products, Consulting, Education and Resources - Providing what you need to stay safe and healthy during these times of rapid EMF proliferation.





Join me on my EMF Safety Zone Telegram Channel: https://t.me/emfsafetyzonechannel

Essential Updates! EMF education, protection, EMF protection products and discounts. Holistic health, nutritional support, world news, inspiring and thought-provoking memes.





Healthy, Joyful, Sustainable Living Ebay Store:

https://www.ebay.com/str/healthyjoyfulsustainableliving