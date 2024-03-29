Create New Account
Disability Regulation Compliance 101
SSA Architecture
Published 20 hours ago

How does a company or person make a project compliant with disability regulations? This video is about disability regulation compliance 101. It is an overview of the primary considerations related to making a facility comply with all disability regulations. SSA Architecture, Small Studio Associates and Ken Small Architect are architectural practitioners located in Las Vegas Nevada. We are currently licensed to practice Architecture in Nevada, Arizona, California, and other jurisdictions.


For more information & work samples: https://smallstudioassociates.com


This video is provided for educational purposes. Use of the ideas shown are done at your own risk. A 30 minute video or buying CADD software is no substitute for a licensed architect.


