How does a company or person make a project compliant with disability regulations? This video is about disability regulation compliance 101. It is an overview of the primary considerations related to making a facility comply with all disability regulations. SSA Architecture, Small Studio Associates and Ken Small Architect are architectural practitioners located in Las Vegas Nevada. We are currently licensed to practice Architecture in Nevada, Arizona, California, and other jurisdictions.
For more information & work samples: https://smallstudioassociates.com
This video is provided for educational purposes. Use of the ideas shown are done at your own risk. A 30 minute video or buying CADD software is no substitute for a licensed architect.
Check out our channel on other video platforms using the links below
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWgppub4TJzNS9Gs46ed3eA
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P0TuALk6CSRe/
DailyMotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/smallstudioassociates
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-399385
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ssaarchitecture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@smallstudioassociates:f
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user84116251
Metacafe: https://www.metacafe.com/channels/SSA/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.