The Days of Noah and the Return of Christ with Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller

Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller breaks down what the scripture has to say about the current events of 2021.



Genesis 6:1

Matthew 24:37 “As it was in the Days of Noah, so it will be also in the days of the coming of the Son of Man.”



Luke 17:26-27 “And as it was in the days of Noah, so it will be also in the days of the Son of Man: 27 They ate, they drank, they married wives, they were given in marriage, until the day that Noah entered the ark, and the flood came and destroyed them all.”

1 Peter 1:18-20 “For Christ also suffered once for sins, the just for the unjust, that He might bring us to God, being put to death in the flesh but made alive by the Spirit, 19 by whom also He went and preached to the spirits in prison, 20 who formerly were disobedient, [g]when once the Divine longsuffering waited in the days of Noah, while the ark was being prepared, in which a few, that is, eight souls, were saved through water.



When Jesus said that the angels of God in heaven do not marry (Matthew 22:30), this does not necessarily mean that those who have been cast out of heaven were incapable of doing so. These particular Satanic angels compounded their original sin in following Satan in his rebellion against God by now leaving “their own habitation” and keeping not their “first estate” (literally “principality”), “going after strange flesh” as later did the Sodomites “in like manner” (Jude 6,7). Therefore, God no longer allows them to roam about the earth like other demons but has confined them “in everlasting chains under darkness unto the judgment of the great day,” casting them down to a special “hell” (literally, “Tartarus” not the ordinary place of departed spirits) where they are “to be reserved unto judgment (2 Peter 2:4-6).



It should not be forgotten that there does exist “principalities and powers, rulers, of the darkness of this world, spiritual wickedness in the heavenly places” (Ephesians 6:12) and the Satan is “the prince of the power of the air” (Ephesians 2:2). Evil angels, as well as God’s unfallen holy angels, apparently on certain occasions have the ability to appear in material forms of various sorts (even as “ministers of righteousness” – 2 Corinthians 11:15) also to inhabit and control bodies of human begins.



NOTE: Mercy as a limit! In Genesis 6:3 we read that God’s Spirit will “not always strive with man.”



Genesis 6:4



“There Were Giants In The Earth In Those Days.” The Hebrew word giant in this passage is nephilim – which means “fallen ones.” It would be centuries later, that the Israelites would encounter the “Anakim, a race of giants in the land of Canaan (Numbers 13:13; Deut. 3:11; Joshua 17:15; I Samuel 17:4; I Chronicles 20:4).



Hotsenpiller/Days of Noah/Genesis 6 2



“In those days” (verse 4) This is an important phrase because it sets the time frame and lets you know that what is happening either directly or indirectly relates to “those days” of the coming tribulation up the earth. He could be telling us that just as there were giants in the days of Noah so will there be giants in the days of the tribulation (Matthew 24:19,22,29).



Daniel 2:41-44 “Iron” is often used in connection with Anti-Christ in the Scripture. Notice that this image of the last days is a combination of iron and clay (the thing man is made of). In verse 43 it makes a reference this observation, “they shall mingle themselves with the seed of men: but they shall not cleave one to another, even as iron is not mixed with clay.” In the last days someone is going to be tampering with the “seed of men.”



I Corinthians 11:1-10 “In verse 10 read, “For this cause ought the woman to have power on her head because of the angels” This is a caution for the woman to be under the authority of her husband. The current angel fad is preparing people for the coming demonic display just before the revelation of the Anti-Christ. The man is to be the spiritual leader for his wife and provide sound Biblical teaching in order to protect his wife from the deception of the Evil One. An unmarried woman will find that protection in the local church where she can be taught the Word of God.



GENESIS 6



Jesus said, “But as the days of Noah were, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.” (Matthew 24:37) Notice the similarities between Noah’s day and the day in which we live:



a. Preoccupation with physical appetites (Luke 17:27)

b. Rapid advances in technology (Genesis 4:22)

c. Materialistic attitudes and interests (Luke 17:28

d. Inordinate devotion to pleasure and comfort (Genesis 4:21)

e. No concern for God in either belief or conduct (2 Peter 2:5; Jude 15) f. Disregardforthesacrednessofthemarriage(Matthew24:38)



g. Rejection of the inspired Word of God (1 Peter 3:19) h. Population explosion (Genesis 6:1,11)

i. Widespreadviolence(Genesis6:11,13)

j. Corruptionthroughoutsociety(Genesis6:12)



k. Preoccupation with illicit sex (Genesis 4:19:6:2)

l. Widespreadwordsandthoughtsofblasphemy(Jude15) m. Organized satanic activity (Genesis 6:1-4)