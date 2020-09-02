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Entrevue avec DR GUYLAINE LANCTÔT ou MADAME GHIS: Souveraine et auteure de La Mafia Médicale - Amélie Paul
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5 views • September 02, 2020
27 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPZdsG7Vb9U
Amélie Paul : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMjnDanC86BYIbVLARs3_9Q
Ex-médecin, conférencière et auteure de 13 livres, Ghis a laissé tombé sa licence de médecine et fait 2 mois de prison pour ses convictions. Maintenant complètement indépendante de l'État, elle s'est "décitoyennisée" et nous explique sa vision de la crise actuelle et comment sortir de la bergerie!
MERCI DE SUPPORTER MA CHAÎNE:
*Virement Interac: [email protected] (réponse: Amelie)
*https://www.paypal.me/RebelEffect
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Site web de Ghis: https://www.personocratia.com
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Amélie sur Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Amelie_Paul
Amélie sur Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ameliepaul
Amélie FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/ameliepaulfanpage
Amélie sur Twitter: https://twitter.com/Amelie_Paul
Amélie Paul : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMjnDanC86BYIbVLARs3_9Q
Ex-médecin, conférencière et auteure de 13 livres, Ghis a laissé tombé sa licence de médecine et fait 2 mois de prison pour ses convictions. Maintenant complètement indépendante de l'État, elle s'est "décitoyennisée" et nous explique sa vision de la crise actuelle et comment sortir de la bergerie!
MERCI DE SUPPORTER MA CHAÎNE:
*Virement Interac: [email protected] (réponse: Amelie)
*https://www.paypal.me/RebelEffect
.
.
Site web de Ghis: https://www.personocratia.com
.
.
Amélie sur Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Amelie_Paul
Amélie sur Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ameliepaul
Amélie FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/ameliepaulfanpage
Amélie sur Twitter: https://twitter.com/Amelie_Paul
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