Understanding The Culture With William Federer: Learn How Socialism, Communism, Nazism Develops And World History

Listen to William Federer as he explains in detail how Socialism, Communism, Nazism develops throughout history and in America today. Mr. Federer goes into all kinds of world history including Christian and biblical history and brings it all together in a comprehensive presentation which is packed full of very much information and should be heard by everyone. Please share this video with your friends, relatives and certainly with your children and/or your parents. Also share this video with your social network and online friends.

This video is a compilation of three videos into one long video.

For more information from William Federer you can go to his website using the link below.

https://americanminute.com