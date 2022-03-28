© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT witnesses clean up of deadly minefields full of 'surprises' from Ukrainian army
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • March 28, 2022
RT.
Russian sappers neutralize large minefields left behind by retreating Ukrainian army as they pose a huge threat to civilians.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyc3sb-rt-witnesses-clean-up-of-deadly-minefields-full-of-surprises-from-ukrainian.html
Russian sappers neutralize large minefields left behind by retreating Ukrainian army as they pose a huge threat to civilians.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyc3sb-rt-witnesses-clean-up-of-deadly-minefields-full-of-surprises-from-ukrainian.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.