Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer accused of SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP with the CCP after eyeing major agricultural deal for land with The Communist Regime
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
https://gettr.com/post/p2g81j73f54
📣📣📣JUST IN: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer accused of SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP with the CCP after eyeing major agricultural deal for land with The Communist Regime…

SHOULD THE UNITED STATES OUTLAW ANY FUTURE CCP LAND PURCHASES?

刚到：密歇根州州长Gretchen Whitmer被指控与中共有特殊关系，因为他与共产党政权进行了重大的土地交易。

美国是否应该禁止任何未来的中共土地购买？


🐦https://twitter.com/ChuckCallesto/status/1654176656318136324


