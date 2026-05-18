Date: May 18, 2026. Lesson 96-2026. Title: Strength Through Wisdom and Victory Through Counsel

Proverbs 24:5–6 reveals that true strength is not rooted merely in power, but in wisdom, knowledge, and godly counsel. A wise man grows strong because understanding directs his actions, and battles are won not by impulse but through careful guidance and strategy. The passage teaches that victory belongs to those who seek wise counsel rather than trusting solely in themselves. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine how wisdom produces lasting strength, why knowledge increases spiritual stability, and how seeking counsel protects against reckless decisions and unnecessary defeat.

Lesson 96-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com