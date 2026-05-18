Date: May 18, 2026. Lesson 96-2026. Title: Strength Through Wisdom and Victory Through Counsel

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Proverbs 24:5–6 reveals that true strength is not rooted merely in power, but in wisdom, knowledge, and godly counsel. A wise man grows strong because understanding directs his actions, and battles are won not by impulse but through careful guidance and strategy. The passage teaches that victory belongs to those who seek wise counsel rather than trusting solely in themselves. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine how wisdom produces lasting strength, why knowledge increases spiritual stability, and how seeking counsel protects against reckless decisions and unnecessary defeat.
Lesson 96-2026
Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart
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