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6 Facts That You Need to Know About Israel's Legal Rights
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29 views • April 30, 2020
History of the Israel's Land rights from 1917 to 1947 under the British, the League of Nations and the United Nations.
Balfour Declaration
San Remo conference
the League of Nations Mandate for Palestine July 24, 1922
The 1924 Anglo-American Convention on Palestine
United Nation Article 80
UN Partition Plan – Resolution 181 (1947)
Balfour Declaration
San Remo conference
the League of Nations Mandate for Palestine July 24, 1922
The 1924 Anglo-American Convention on Palestine
United Nation Article 80
UN Partition Plan – Resolution 181 (1947)
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