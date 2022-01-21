Soma Games Founder Chris Skaggs Creates Golden Video Game Options for Kids

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TAKEAWAYS
The positive and negative impact video games have on our kids
Soma Games’ creation of Redwall and other family-friendly games they offer
Video games as a controlled substance - Gaming addiction explained
Colleges offering excellent video game developer classes for students
🛠 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
How Soma Games Started: https://www.somagames.com/chapter-1/
Video Games As A Controlled Substance: https://bit.ly/SOMAblog1
Lost Legends of Redwall Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TrhFdxDDJFg
Legends of Redwall: https://legendsofredwall.com/
Video Games As A Modern Apologetic: https://bit.ly/SOMAblog2
Get The Game on Steam: https://bit.ly/SOMASTEAM
Azusa Pacific University: https://www.apu.edu/
Biola University: https://www.biola.edu/
The Social Dilemma Movie: https://www.thesocialdilemma.com/
🔗 CONNECT WITH CHRIS SKAGGS
Website: http://www.somagames.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SomaGames
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RedwallGame
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/C2uamm4
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1305120
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lostlegendsofredwall/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SomaGames
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCexvVA2KmTLDCCP1fo4QeEA
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/444370/admin/
Podcast: https://www.buzzsprout.com/938635
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Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast
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Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
FREE Parent Media Guide: http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
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Check Out Our Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
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