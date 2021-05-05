BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Extraterrestrial History: The Two Families - Eagle and Serpent
Extraterrestrial History
Extraterrestrial History
18 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
133 views • May 05, 2021
The eagle and serpent have been at war for thousands of years, but is this war a product of our creators or is it the twistings of man using it to try and dominate the world, continuing their feud?

☟ SONGS FEATURED IN THIS VIDEO☟
Mattia Cuppeli - The Call
"Art of Silence - by Uniq" is under a Creative Commons license (Creative Commons – International Recognition 4.0 – CC BY 4.0)

☟ PLEASE DONATE ☟
We live off of your support. Please support our clergy by tithing through the links below:
Donate Ethereum to: 0x161D2F7A6f5055a8f055BC9F7A7fA4Ab1ddfd1ed
Donate Bitcoin to: bc1q0ad5d7wv9qxk94rnuk2ty4dmxvp4dsa4efr7ql
Donate USD to: [email protected]
10% of all donations will go to support the church!

Lord RayEl:
http://lordrayel.org/donations/


P.C. Richard Ruff via PayPal:
[email protected]

Sanctuary Interfaith:
https://sanctuaryinterfaith.org/donat...
or
Paypal: [email protected]
or
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr...

☟ ALSO VISIT! ☟
https://www.facebook.com/groups/ICoLR/
https://vk.com/congregation_of_lord_r...
http://LordRayEl.org

☟ FOLLOW US! ☟
Official Website: https://sanctuaryinterfaith.org/
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/SanctuaryInt...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Sanctuary_RayEl
VK: https://vk.com/sanctuaryinterfaith
Keywords
anunnakialienbannedbrighteonconspiracydisclosuresecreteaglesnakerayel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
UN Report Says Global Poverty Rises for First Time Since 2010, Affecting 1.2 Billion

UN Report Says Global Poverty Rises for First Time Since 2010, Affecting 1.2 Billion

Sterling Ashworth
Anthropic Report Warns AI Worms Could Spread Through Smart Home Devices

Anthropic Report Warns AI Worms Could Spread Through Smart Home Devices

Edison Reed
AI Less Regulated Than Milk and Washing Machines, Microsoft President Says

AI Less Regulated Than Milk and Washing Machines, Microsoft President Says

Edison Reed
To Grow Food, Build Soil—Not Gardens: What William Bond Taught Me About Permaculture

To Grow Food, Build Soil—Not Gardens: What William Bond Taught Me About Permaculture

Mike Adams
The French Freezer Hack Wasn&#8217;t Really a Cyberattack &#8230; It Was an Invitation

The French Freezer Hack Wasn’t Really a Cyberattack … It Was an Invitation

Mike Adams
Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy