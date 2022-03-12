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Sen. Cruz visits The People's Convoy in D.C., rides in lead truck
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91 views • March 12, 2022
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) met with The People's Convoy and rode with them as they circled the Capital Beltway. One America's Stefan Kleinhenz has more.
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