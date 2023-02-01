READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 87

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1 <A Psalm of the sons of Korah. A Song.> His foundation is in the holy mountains.
2 The LORD loves the gates of Zion More than all the dwellings of Jacob.
3 Glorious things are spoken of you, O city of God! Selah
4 "I will make mention of Rahab and Babylon to those who know Me; Behold, O Philistia and Tyre, with Ethiopia:`This one was born there.'"
5 And of Zion it will be said, "This one and that one were born in her; And the Most High Himself shall establish her."
6 The LORD will record, When He registers the peoples: "This one was born there." Selah
7 Both the singers and the players on instruments say, "All my springs are in you."
(Ps. 87:1-7 NKJ)